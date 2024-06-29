Chihuahua.- As we pass the halfway point of the 2024 agricultural cycle, 68-70% progress has been made in the delivery of water, according to Mariano Jáquez Gandarilla, who added that adjustments in extractions will continue to be made in order to reach September 30, in addition to announcing other measures in the establishment of crops.

The president of the Conchos Liability Company made these statements at the conclusion of the meeting of the Hydraulic Committee, which was attended by officials from the National Water Commission (CNA), presidents and managers of modules of the 2 SRLs.

Among the measures agreed to preserve the vital liquid is to adjust consumption in alfalfa crops, unless farmers have wells, pits or drains, without the option to support them with some irrigation.

Another restriction will be to not allow, for any reason, the establishment of double crops on plots that already had water service and already obtained a harvest, unless they have other water sources.

The agricultural leader pointed out that, regarding the instruction to deliver only 400 liters per second to each of the modules of the SRL Conchos and San Pedro, at this time there is an expenditure of 36 million cubic meters in the Boquilla dam and 7-8 in Vírgenes.

Manager meetings.

Given this delicate situation, managers will continue to hold weekly Friday meetings to maintain restrictive measures due to the low capacity of the dams.

Mariano Jáquez expressed his confidence that the rains will begin to spread, to provide relief to the stressful situation experienced by the plants and producers in the fields of Irrigation District 005.