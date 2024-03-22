The operation comes after (and because of) the two pregnancies and the various sudden changes in weight. Many women resort to plastic surgery and then hide it.

Important moment in the life of the VIP daughter. The woman chose to undergo a surgery very important and the news arrived on social media thanks to a post that explains everything to the followers. After thinking carefully, the 39-year-old made the crucial decision, explaining the reasons behind the operation she is undergoing.

After leaving the operating room, Carolina Facchinetti she showed herself in a hospital bed and shared what she went through in the operating room, making public what the doctors did to her. Carolina states with extreme sincerity that she does not feel ashamed and invited all women to think like her.

In fact, Ornella Muti's daughter decided to have an operation to improve a particular aspect of her body. Years ago she had already made a similar decision, but the circumstances of her life brought challenges again, pushing her to resolve what she saw as imperfections. The operation comes after (and because of) the two pregnancies and various sudden changes in weight. Carolina Facchinetti states on social media:

I've never understood why so many women resort to plastic surgery and then hide it. Maybe they are ashamed of it? I do not. I had my breasts redone, devastated by two pregnancies and weight changes. With prostheses that after 17 years began to fail. And even though I have too many pains, I am happy.

Having undergone surgery at the Paideia in Rome, the actress's youngest daughter now seems to be doing well. In the post on Instagram you can see all the satisfaction but also the fatigue of the 39-year-old after the hospital stay. Her sister Naike Rivelli also commented on Carolina's breast surgery:

My love, you are my example. Every time you fell, you got up with dignity. It's time to stop suffering. It's time to be reborn as a princess.

Carolina Fachinetti has two children, Alessandro and Giulia, aged 9 and 7. Unfortunately the children no longer have their father. The woman's husband, Andrea Longhi, died due to cancer just 4 years ago.