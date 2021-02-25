Jeddah, in Saudi Arabia has the first hypermarket run only by women, from the manager to the cashiers.

The 37,000 m2 business, near King Abdul Aziz University, where they work 103 employees, It is the 20th branch of the 200 opened by the Lulu group in the kingdom since 2000.

The business has 37,000 m2 and 103 employees (Facebook).

The chief of staff, writes the Emirati newspaper The National, is Maha Mohammed Alqarni: “I am very proud to be the first manager to run a women-only business,” she enthused.

The Lulu group currently employs 3,000 Saudis, of which 800 are women.

Women occupy all positions, from the manager to the cashiers (Facebook).

“This subsidiary concentrates mainly on biological products, with a different choice of healthy food products, “explained one of the employees.

ANSA Agency.

Look also



Look also



GML