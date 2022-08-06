The municipality of Escobar, in Argentinamade the first movie show with dogs of South America: an initiative that is already carried out in Mexico, the United States and in some European countries.

In this way, it was sought to promote awareness on the adoption and responsible ownership of petsin addition to promoting a policy pet-friendly for public spaces in this region of Buenos Aires.

The initiative was carried out with the Warner Bros. Pictures studio. As reported by the municipality, the event took place on Tuesday, August 2, at the Teatro Seminari Cine Italia and, for the festival, the film “DC Liga de Supermascotas” was chosen, starring -precisely- by dogs. There were three functions where both humans and pets could enjoy the film: at 1:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m., and 9:00 p.m.

Sitting on the floor at the feet of the people who take care of them day by day, up on their laps or directly on the seats in the room, the ten dogs of different ages and sizes that were present remained calm, without barking and some even keeping an eye on what was happening on the screen.

The room was specially adapted for the occasion: it was projected with the light on and with low sound levels. It was also equipped with bags to collect waste, drinking fountains with water and food stations in case the dogs were hungry. In addition, as an entry requirement, the people who attended with their pets had to carry a leash and the vaccination card.

“These functions are designed with all the comforts and protocols so that we can enjoy going to the cinema accompanied by our four-legged friends,” the director of the Italia municipal cinema, Héctor Repetto, told Télam, noting that the first function was “everything exit”. In the same sense, when referring to the initiative, he added: “It is something very beautiful and an indelible experience for Escobar’s neighbors, who were very happy with the idea.”

