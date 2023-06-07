The Ministry for Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge (Miteco) has opened the application period for aid from the Biodiversity Foundation for environmental restoration and improvement in the agricultural field in the Mar Menor environment. The objective of this subsidy programme, endowed with a budget of 20 million euros, is to contribute to the recovery of the ecological functionality of the lagoon. The amount of the projects must range between 300,000 and 2 million euros.

Sources from the Mar Menor Technical Office recalled that it is intended to obtain results in the reduction of contributions of agrochemicals, organic fertilizers, irrigation returns and erosive processes. It also wants to improve the quality of the soil and reduce the demand for water resources, to achieve an environmental and biodiversity improvement.

Professional and inter-professional agricultural organizations, as well as other entities with legal personality in the agricultural field, are eligible for aid. The call is also open to local, non-profit and scientific entities.

Interested parties can request information by emailing [email protected]

Informative day in Cartagena



The Office, directed by Francisca Baraza, presented these grants to 60 people a few days ago in an information session held at the School of Agricultural Engineers of the Polytechnic University of Cartagena. It was promoted by the Agroecology and Ecodevelopment Network.