Dozens of foreigners left the Gaza Strip this Wednesday and crossed into Egypt through the Rafah crossing what was opened to the transit of people for the first time since the war began between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement.

It was not immediately clear how many people managed to leave through Rafah, on Gaza’s southern border with Egypt, but live images from the scene show crowds of people entering Egyptian territory.

The foreigners were authorized to enter the terminal around 07:45 GMT, after the authorities They announced its exceptional opening to allow the passage of almost 90 injured people and some 545 foreigners.



This morning, Palestinian officials at the Rafah terminal published the list with the name, nationality and passport number of foreigners authorized to leave for Egypt.

There are currently foreigners in the Gaza Strip from 44 different countries and 28 foreign agencies, organizations and NGOs, according to diplomatic sources. But their exit was blocked due to Israel’s initial refusal to allow humanitarian aid to enter.

Besides, Dozens of Egyptian ambulances crossed the Rafah crossing early this Wednesday morning to transfer injured Palestinians to hospitals from the cities of Sheikh Zuaid and Al Arish, about 15 and 30 kilometers from the crossing, respectively, where they will receive first aid, and some cases will be transferred to other medical centers depending on the degree of their injuries.

They stressed that the Egyptian ambulances will not enter deep into the Palestinian Strip, the target of continuous Israeli bombing, but will wait on the other side of the crossing at an agreed point to receive the wounded Gazans, in an operation coordinated by the Egyptian and Palestinian Red Crescent. .

Several people sit in the waiting area at the Rafah border crossing in the southern Gaza Strip before crossing into Egypt.

Several United Nations agencies have denounced the Israeli attacks on the Gaza health system and have warned of the deteriorating situation of hospitals in the Palestinian enclave, due to bombings, shortages of medical supplies and lack of fuel, and in the midst of Constant communications outages.

According to Efe sources from the Rafah crossing, the only exit from Gaza not controlled by Israel, The Egyptian ambulances that crossed this Wednesday morning to the Palestinian side of the crossing returned with at least 40 serious cases who were admitted to hospitals in Egyptian territory.

The Egyptian Minister of Health, Khaled Abdelghafar, confirmed for his part that Egypt will receive 81 Palestinians – including 40 children, women and the elderly – that they represent “the first group of wounded and sick Palestinian brothers,” and that his department assigned 40 ambulances to transport them to Egyptian health centers.

The Health Ministry of Hamas, which rules in Gaza, transmitted to Egypt a list of 4,000 wounded people who need treatments not available in this Palestinian territory, reported its spokesman, Ashraf al Qudra.

“We hope they can leave in the coming days because they must undergo surgical operations that cannot be done in Gaza. Their lives must be saved,” he said.

Ambulances from the Palestinian Ministry of Health cross the gate to enter the Rafah border crossing.

Since October 7the Gaza Strip suffers from incessant bombings by Israel, which left 8,525 dead, according to the Ministry of Health of the Palestinian enclave.

The 2.4 million inhabitants of the Gaza Strip have to survive under bombs without water or electricity and practically without food, due to the total siege imposed by Israel on October 9.

The decision to open the crossing came hours after an Israeli attack on Jabaliya, the largest refugee camp in Gaza, in which, according to Hamas, 50 people died.

Egypt on Tuesday condemned the attack on Jabaliya camp “in the strongest terms,” ​​warning against “the consequences of continuing these indiscriminate attacks targeting defenseless civilians.”

Gaza is experiencing a total communications blackout

Meanwhile, the situation in Gaza remains critical. This Wednesday, the Palestinian telecommunications operator Paltel announced a new internet and telephone cutoff in the Strip.

“We regret to announce the complete interruption of all communications and internet services in the Gaza Strip, because the international lines that had been reconnected have been cut off again,” Paltel said in a brief statement.

This comes after communications were restored on Sunday in

Gaza after spending a day and a half cut off, coinciding with Israel’s announcement on Friday that it had expanded its ground operations within the Palestinian enclave, which in practice It marked the beginning of the announced ground offensive.

Several people enter the Rafah border crossing in the southern Gaza Strip.

On Saturday, tycoon Elon Musk said on the social network X (formerly Twitter), which he owns, that the Starlink network of broadband internet satellites would support connectivity in Gaza.

For his part, the president of the Board of Directors of Vodafone Egypt, Hani Mahmoud, told the Egyptian newspaper Al Ahram that they had prepared some mobile stations, which they usually use at events, to “take them to the border areas” with

*With AFP and EFE