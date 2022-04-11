Manchester United have opened an investigation into Cristiano Ronaldo for a video in which the Portuguese is seen throwing the mobile of an Everton fan, as he left Goodison Park.

The Portuguese footballer, according to the images shared on social networks by the “EvertonHub” account, would have thrown a supporter’s mobile to the ground after Saturday’s 1-0 defeat against Everton.



also the police

Cristiano returned to the United line-up on Saturday after missing the last game due to illness, but he was unable to help his team get anything positive out of Liverpool. According to Sky Sports, United have opened an investigation to clarify what happened.

When he became aware of the problem, he apologized for knocking a fan’s phone to the ground by hitting him in the hand as he was leaving the field of play,



“It is never easy to manage your emotions in difficult times like the ones we are experiencing”, wrote the Portuguese on Instagram, after the images of the incident were spread on social networks.

“However, we must always be respectful, have patience and set an example for young people who love this beautiful sport. I would like to apologize for my moment of anger and, if possible, I would like to invite that fan to come and watch a match at Old Trafford, as a sign of fair-play and sportsmanship.”

But the problem has not stopped. Police in Merseyside, the Liverpool region, announced that they have opened an investigation into the Portuguese.



“We can confirm that we are in contact with Manchester United and Everton. following reports of a possible assault at the Everton-Manchester United match at Goodison Park,” a police spokesman said.

“There is an ongoing investigation and there are officers working with Everton to analyze video surveillance footage. and that gather all the testimonies to determine if a crime has been committed,” he said.

The English Football Federation is also going to study this incident, that organization told The Athletic website. The mother of the young 14-year-old boy, suffering from autism and dyspraxia, told the press that her son had a bruise on his hand and that the incident left him “in shock”.

EFE