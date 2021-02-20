The Office of the Prosecutor for Administrative Investigations (PIA) in charge of the prosecutor Sergio Rodríguez, opened a research preliminary for the granting of vaccines in an irregular manner that prompted the departure of Ginés González García from the Ministry of Health.

The PIA authorities indicated that the facts raised – in addition to the serious irregularities that would have been verified when a “VIP vaccination program” was available, accessed through “contact” with the now former minister – “would be showing serious abuses of power in the fulfillment of the public function “.

After the case broke out about the secret vaccination operation in the Ministry of Health for leaders and friends of the Government, which was sought to be kept under strict secrecy and which was exposed this Friday by the statements of the journalist Horacio Verbitsky, one of the immunized, the PIA stepped in to investigate.

Thus, by order of the Attorney General, the file PIA 126-21 was opened. It is the Office of the Attorney for Administrative Investigations that intervenes in those cases that may have generated a damage to the state.

After receiving a report from the Admission and Early Detection Unit, the prosecutor Rodríguez ordered the opening of a preliminary investigation, to “clarify the facts that have been made known in the last hours. “

In the letter to which you agreed Clarion, it was detailed how the case was made known publicly, which became the order of President Alberto Fernandez, so that Ginéz González García resigned from his position, “at the same time that the versions of the existence of a vaccine reserve (3,000) to be applied to officials, family members of officials, celebrities or prominent personalities of the country’s political, union or public life, thus departing from the Technical Guidelines for the National Vaccination Campaign against COVID-19 “, the Unit reviewed of Admission and Early Detection.

Regarding explaining its intervention, the Unit pointed out that the body must “try to adapt its active participation to those actions that deal with events that have social relevance, economic gravity, interest or institutional and / or management significance.”

In this framework, the PIA decided to intervene in the case that put the Ministry of Health and the vaccination circuit implemented for politicians and leaders at the center of the debate, outside – in principle – the health protocols linked to the vaccination plan against covid-19.

“A preliminary investigation was opened, so as not to make a complaint immediately, understanding that the case is much deeper, and it will be sought determine chain of responsibility, take the corresponding testimonial statements, in order to determine what the circuit was like, the protocols for applying the vaccine, where they were violated, how everything was and see the responsibility of political officials and officials of lines, if there was one, “judicial sources explained to Clarion.

At this stage, the Attorney General opened this preliminary investigation that may later lead to a criminal complaint against those involved in what is known as the “VIP vaccination”. Although there are deadlines to conclude this initial stage in the investigation, Sergio Rodríguez has the power to extend them, however, they indicated to this newspaper that they want it to be “in the shortest possible time”, understanding the seriousness of the case.

On the other hand, the head of the PIA ordered the Ministry of Health to open an administrative summary, of which the Prosecutor’s Office will be an accusatory party. With this instance, it is sought to determine what happened inside the Ministry, who intervened in the circuit used to favor leaders and politicians with the application of the vaccine against covid-19.

Thus, it will be determined whether officials should be sanctioned and up to what line of responsibility will be reached at the political level. The PIA understands that the case may be “much more complex and comprehensive”, with respect to the political leaders and government officials who could end up implicated.

The decision was made upon receipt of a report from the Admission and Early Detection Unit, which indicated that based on the above, it is considered that the facts reported fit “prima facie” in the guidelines of any possible damage against the State, and therefore “it is considered that this Attorney’s Office should take active intervention in the present case brought to study.”

In effect, the letter continues, “the possibility that there was a parallel order to that established primarily due to risk groups or epidemiological interest to supply the doses of vaccines received against the virus that generated the current global pandemic that we are going through, impose the opening of a agile and deformalized research that allows to clarify the facts that have been made known in the last hours “.

By continuing to substantiate the request, the PIA authorities indicated that the events raised involve, “in addition to the serious irregularities that would have been verified when a ‘VIP vaccination program’ was arranged, which was accessed through ‘contact’ with Minister González García , as reported in the press articles, would be showing serious abuses of power in the fulfillment of the public function “.

It is for these arguments that a preliminary investigation was ordered, which due to its “possible size and complexity will be processed before the PIA’s Investigation and Litigation Department.”

