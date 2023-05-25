The Provincial Electoral Board opens a sanction file for electoral infraction against the candidate of Podemos-IU-Alianza Verde for the presidency of the Region of Murcia, María Marín, for having disobeyed the order of the Board itself that urged her to abandon the electoral debate last Friday when it reached its halfway point to make way for the candidate of Más Región-Equo, Helena Vidal, which triggered the suspension of the debate.

After knowing the decision of the Electoral Board, the purple formation filed an appeal against it that was dismissed. Now, the organization responds to Marín’s refusal to leave the set to share his time with Vidal by opening a disciplinary file.

According to the Electoral Law, María Marín could face a fine of between 300 and 3,000 euros for having violated, being an authority, the order of the Provincial Electoral Board.

Related News



Likewise, from the Electoral Board they indicated that, despite not being competent to order the resumption of the debate interrupted last Friday, they are not opposed to it continuing “if it were feasible due to the block in which it was suspended.”

It also estimates the request made by Más Región-Equo and establishes that its candidate must be interviewed to compensate for the fact that her intervention during the debate was deprived. It also establishes that said interview must have a duration similar to the time that Vidal would have had to explain his policies and that it must be broadcast at a time with an audience similar to that of last Friday, May 19.

In the same way, the Provincial Electoral Board also considers that the rest of the parties that were affected by the suspension of the debate should be compensated. Thus, in response to the Citizens’ request, he points out that both the PP, PSOE, Cs and Vox must be interviewed on La7 at a time similar to that of the canceled broadcast and for a duration similar to the time they had left to intervene.