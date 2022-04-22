Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- Today the call for the Impulse Program + State of Sinaloa in coordination with the Secretary of Economy of Ahome through which they will be granted loans to micro, small and medium enterprises.

The financing conditions are aimed at MSMEs with validation certificate from the government of the state of Sinaloa, and will be made in amounts of 300 thousand pesos up to 1.5 million pesos.

The loan is intended for working capital and the acquisition of fixed assets and, above all, it will be granted without guarantees.

Bernardo Cárdenas Soto, head of the Ministry of Economy of Ahome, said that in previous years the municipality has been lending between 30 million pesos, and this time the amount is increased due to a liquid guarantee contribution of 3 million pesos that The municipal government did so under the instruction of Mayor Gerardo Vargas Landeros, in order to increase the amount of financing, Ahome being the only municipality that has made a contribution within the program.

“The municipality is contributing 3 million pesos in liquid guarantee, that guarantee has a multiplier, which means that we will have an additional 36 million pesos available, only to lend in Ahome, plus what we manage to place.”

Bernardo Cárdenas Soto, head of the Ministry of Economy of Ahome. Photo: Discussion

With this, Ahome is expected to achieve an amount of around 70 million pesos, which will be allocated to those who call the program from today while supplies last.

Among the benefits is an interest rate of 13 percent without opening commission or prepayment penalty, as well as a term of up to 60 months with a grace period of up to 6 months for the payment of principal or principal and interest.

The program is aimed at the industry, commerce and/or service sectors and the primary sector is not accepted, the entrepreneurs who convene must have 2 years of operation before the SAT.

It is important to mention that the participating banks are: AFIRME, BanBajio, Banorte, Banregio, BBVA, HSBC, Citibanamex and Santander and it will be precisely they who authorize the amount to be financed.

Cárdenas Soto, said that people can go to the offices of the Secretariat located at Plaza Punto Int. 44 and 45, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, and on Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. for program orientation.