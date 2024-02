Monday, February 19, 2024, 7:26 p.m.











Liudmila Naválnaya, mother of the Russian opponent who died on Friday in the prison where he was serving his sentence, went again this Monday to the morgue in Salekhard, the administrative capital of Yamal, with the intention of once again requesting the delivery of her son's body. …

This content is exclusive for subscribers