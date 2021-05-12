Those affected by the expropriations in Barriomar to undertake the works of the second phase of the underground railway have already been officially summoned. Each of them has received a letter on the letterhead of the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda in which they are summoned to appear, between May 24 and June 2 – with a date and time determined for each one – at the Puertas de Castilla Cultural Center to sign the previous acts of occupation of their properties and guide them on the economic valuation of their rights.

This situation has returned uneasiness to all those who will have to leave their home, predictably, between October 1 and November 1, since, despite the fact that the Delegation promised them individualized treatment when setting compensation, they remain uncertain about it. The times of the Administration are not those of the ordinary citizen, Susana López, one of the spokespersons of the affected platform, came to regret yesterday, who like her neighbors continues without having any clue about the amounts that they may have for face the change of residence. “Despite the meeting we had with the government delegate, we still do not clarify a single doubt,” he regretted, while questioning that many of the residents, especially the elderly, can afford a lawyer if they do not agree with what is offered by Adif or simply if they will be able to face the procedure.

Because it will be in July when they will have to seal, where appropriate, the agreement with the railway administrator. In the event that this is reached, the final occupancy certificate will be signed and 30% of the valuation will be immediately received. However, if they do not accept what has been offered, the act will be signed in disagreement and they will be able to appeal in administrative or judicial instances, according to sources from the Government Delegation. In this case, the affected party may choose between receiving the amount in dispute or having Adif judicially deposit the economic valuation of the rights and wait for the resolution of the claims to proceed with their payment. However, and in no case, warn sources from the Delegation, “the economic discrepancy paralyzes the occupation of the goods, which must be vacated on the indicated date.”

This calendar determines that the underground works in Barriomar, in the 2,830-meter section between the Carmen station and the Miajas lane, will not begin until the end of the year or the beginning of 2022, which means another delay on the forecasts of the Ministry of Transport and Mobility, which indicated that the works would begin after the summer.