On Tuesday, the national government repealed a decree signed by former President Mauricio Macri that allowed Argentines residing abroad to vote by postal mail because they did not have “the proper intervention of Congress or any legislation that would regulate this modality” of suffrage.

The repeal of Decree 45, dated January 11, 2019, was made effective by Decree 189/2021 published in the Official Gazette, which bears the signatures of President Alberto Fernández; the Chief of Cabinet, Santiago Cafiero; and the Minister of the Interior, Eduardo ‘Wado’ de Pedro.

The decree published this Tuesday is added to that of March 12 that repealed other regulations issued by Macri in relation to the elections: lthus, they allowed early voting for persons deprived of liberty and members of the armed forces and security affected to the electoral operation.

In anticipating the repeal of the three modalities, the Secretary of Political Affairs of the Ministry of the Interior, Patricia García Blanco, had explained days ago through a statement: “The National Constitution is clear, a decree cannot modify a law and less in electoral matter Any proposal related to changes of date or voting methodologies must pass through the National Congress and be endorsed by a special majority of votes?

The decrees signed by Macri in 2019 enabled universal suffrage “in advance by or by post, despite the fact that these modalities the electoral law is not contemplated“, remarked the spokesmen of the Interior portfolio.

On January 11, 2019, former President Macri allowed by decree that the 385,000 Argentines who reside abroad and are authorized to vote could vote between 7 and 12 days before voting by letter, after registering in an online registry. Until that moment, Argentines abroad could only vote at diplomatic headquarters.

Macri had signed the DNU before the 2019 presidential elections.

In the decree published this Tuesday, the authorities recall that despite the creation by law of the Register of Resident Voters Abroad so that citizens can participate in national elections from the countries where they live, “Decree No. 45/19 introduced modifications to the regulations, implementing a postal voting system as an optional way to exercise the right to vote. “

This “entailed the creation of a new voting modality or system that was not foreseen in the electoral legislation approved by Congress “, highlights the regulation.

It adds that “as a consequence of this, in order to carry out the electoral act, the then head of the Executive Power determined unilaterally and by regulation, aspects related to the formation of voters’ lists by postal mail, use of electoral envelopes, procedures for the issuance of the suffrage and subsequent scrutiny, among other regulations introduced through Decree No. 45/19 “.

All this took place “without the due intervention of Congress or any legislation that enables to regulate this type of voting,” clarifies the decree published today.

Furthermore, it maintains that “Article 86 of the National Electoral Code stipulates that voters They can only vote at the polling station on whose list they are registered. and settled, the president of the polling station having to verify if the voter to whom the civic document belongs appears in the electoral roll of the polling station. “

This circumstance is carried out indistinctly in the electoral tables of residents in the country or in those abroad.

Likewise, it is noted that the National Constitution “in its article 77 established a regime of special majorities in relation to bills that modify the electoral regime or of the political parties, in order to provide greater stability to the rules of the democratic process and electoral competition “.

“Article 99, subsection 3 of the Magna Carta forbid the Executive Power to issue provisions of a legislative nature, referring to matters that regulate the electoral regime, among others, even when exceptional circumstances arise that make it impossible to follow the Ordinary procedures provided for the enactment of laws and the issuance of a decree is required for reasons of necessity and urgency, “it indicates.

On the other hand, Article 5 of Law No. 24,007, which empowers the EP to regulate it, “does not provide for the incorporation of a voting method other than the existing one, such as voting by mail, which is not recognized or regulated. in the electoral regulations in force “.

In this sense, after the constitutionality of Decree 45/19 was challenged before the electoral jurisdiction and if the case was at the request of the Highest Court, on March 3, 2021, the prosecutor before the Court affirmed that the norm “implements a voting system that it is incompatible with the criteria established by higher hierarchy norms that regulate electoral matters, “among other considerations, and highlights that deliberation must take place” within the scope of the Legislative Power. “