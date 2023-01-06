Tecomán, Colima.- Canada It has opened job offers for people with knowledge in handling fish and shellfish, with a salary of 34 thousand pesos per month. The undersecretary of labor for the state of Colima, Francisco Javier Pinto Torres, announced the vacancies for people from Tecomán, Colima.

Pinto Torres released the details about the vacancies and reported that the spaces are open to interested people who live in the municipality of Tecomán.

The undersecretary explained that the offers offered by Canadian companies have to do with the handling of fish and shellfish.

“That they know how to operate canned machinery, who know how to clean fish, clean lobster and any kind of shellfish“, highlighted Pinto Torres.

The offer is through the National Employment Service (SNE), but people who reside in Tecomán can go directly to the offices that are behind the municipal presidency where all the information will be provided.

One of the most important things is that people who want to apply for the job do not need to speak English, but they do They must demonstrate a minimum experience of 6 months in the fish industry.

The call is open nationwide, so anyone wishing to apply for vacancies can do so from the SNE office in their locality.

The recruitment call will be open until January 31.

Requirements to be hired:

Minimum school level: primary

Experience between six months and one year as a seafood plant worker

Knowledge of fish and shellfish

It is not necessary to speak English

Capacity for teamwork

Work commitment

At the time of being hired, the employee will be entitled to the following benefits:

Those granted by law

Health insurance

Group accommodation deducted from salary

Travel expenses to the country of destination

Extra hours

Dining room

Fixed-term contract

The schedule would be from Monday to Friday in a full day from 05:00 to 00:00 hours.