At FC Barcelona they are still trying to resolve the registration of their signings for this season, a task that has become a total headache, but which seems to be resolved. While the Catalans have focused on this situation, they have put aside their participation in the summer market, where they still have a couple of signings to resolve in the following days.
One of the tasks that Xavi urgently wants to solve is the arrival of a side on the right, since the coach had full confidence in the arrival of César Azpilicueta, which did not materialize. Now, the Catalans are evaluating different options for that area of the field and on the table they have the possibility of signing a player trained in La Masía, Héctor Bellerín.
According to information from Mundo Deportivo, Bellerín and Arsenal are about to sign a contract termination which will make the Spaniard a free player. That being the case, his agent would have put him on Laporta’s table before starting to negotiate with Betis and the response from the president of the Blaugrana club has been clear, they need time to assess Héctor’s arrival, because first he wants to sign up the reinforcements and specify the arrival of Marcos Alonso, so Bellerin will have to wait.
