The market in Mexico does not rest and every time it becomes even more attractive, the powerful teams have not ended up being strengthened and the stellar signings within the Liga Mx can continue to such a degree that this week several of them can be definitively specified.
The Eagles of America are one of the clubs that have not yet completed the assembly of their squad, they are waiting for a central defender and a right winger, a position in which they have already lost the alternative of Uriel Antuna and it seems that it has been ruled out also the Ecuadorian player Joao Rojas, however, Santiago Baños has a third option on the desk.
According to information from ESPN, the Chilean winger, Joaquín Montecinos has been offered to America, being a footballer who has been placed within the orbit of the Mx League for weeks and who meets the need of the eagles to add a very deep footballer on the right. Montecinos was a strong option for Cruz Azul, however, the arrival of Antuna seems to rule out his arrival and today, the Chilean is much closer to Coapa than to La Noria, if Santiago Solari so wishes.
#offer #America #Chilean #Joaquín #Montecinos
