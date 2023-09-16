Migrants, the schizophrenic case of the inhabitants of Lampedusa

TO Lampedusa, the extreme western outpost in the Mediterranean Sea, a strange case happens. On the one hand there are the uncontrolled arrivals and tumultuous with migrants, at a rate of 4,000 per day, on the other there are photos of banquets enlivened by abundant libations of locals who host the migrants themselves, in an atmosphere of jubilation and friendship. The migrants are stationed at the hot-spot in the Imbriacola district but as soon as they can they swarm happily and garrulously along Via Roma, the main street of Lampedusa, as if they were on another planet.

The epic stories of certain press show them wandering and hungry on the streets of the island, without saying however that in the hot-spot there is, of course, a regular distribution of foodstuffs and drinks, the name of Imbriacola is already a whole program . But as we know, the stereotype of “Italian good people” is difficult to overcome and so a local fireman gave up his planned barbecue and had dinner at his house with a group from Burkina Faso. The photos posted on social media are inevitable.

The Good Fireman didn’t “feel like leaving them without eating” and so he put on the feast. But the point is that i migrants, all young and very young, had every opportunity to feed themselves at the hot-spot, i.e. the collection center and they had certainly already done so. Put like this, it almost seems that the Italian state – not satisfied with having saved them from the desires of the god Neptune – also wants to deny them food, which is obviously not the case. But the initiative is not isolated.

