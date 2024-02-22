Yesterday the fans of Atlus have been more than pleased, this with the announcement of Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeancea game that will be a kind of expanded version of the RPG that came for switch almost three years ago. With improvements in terms of missions, characters, demons to capture and many more. And if some have not been convinced by the first trailer that was shown, it has recently been specifically said what we will see within this proposal that gives a plus to the original version.

This was through a special program in which Atluswhich lasted 25 minutes, detailing every aspect that the video game will have, which will now no longer be exclusive to switchmentioned additions to the story, new aspects for the main character and even the addition of lore aspects that were not finished being told.

Here are some important aspects:

– Adds unique abilities for each demon in the party.

– These will occupy a different space than other skills.

– The new ability will emphasize and differentiate unique characteristics and playstyles for each demon.

– Nahobiho is a new Frost-type demon based on Nahobino's appearance

– Nahobiho can use an ice elemental version of the Wrath Tempest ability.

– Nahobiho is one of the 40 new demons that will be added

– You will be able to interact with the demons in your group.

– Players can increase the maximum level of Nahobino and demons from 99 to 150.

– The Return of the True Demon, The Doctor's Last Wish, The Rage of a Queen, and A Goddess in Training DLC ​​are included.

– The Mitama DLC will continue to be paid content.

– Two new demons will be added as paid DLC: Dagda from SMT IV: Apocalypse and the new demon Konohana Sakuya.

– Choose between the original route or the new route from the beginning of the game

– The Canon of Creation route follows the same story told in the original SMT V.

Remember that Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance lwill bequeath the June 21 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Editor's note: It's good that this game has opportunities on other platforms, and it's better that it is in a definitive version with more content than the common one. Surely on the large consoles we will finally have a stable 30 frames per second, something that did not happen on the Switch.