zacatecas seeks to position itself as an attractive destination for those who bThey look for well-paid jobs offering formal jobs up to 60 thousand pesos.

The Ministry of Economy has revealed a list of the most lucrative job opportunities in the state. Here we share Which ones are the best paid?

One of the most prominent positions is that of Purchasing Manager at Fresnillowith an attractive salary of 60 thousand pesos. This position requires a minimum experience of 5 years and a high school academic level.

On the other hand, in Zacatecas they look for Equipment Technicians, with a remuneration of 29,620 pesos. 2 places are offered for those who have a technical degree and have an experience of 1 to 2 years.

In the city of Fresnillo, there are also other interesting opportunities. are required mechanics With 2 to 3 years of experience, a total of 5 positions are available with a salary of 20,000 pesos.

Also, search Developers of National Providers, with a salary of 18,000 pesos. A bachelor’s degree is required for this position and 5 positions are offered with an experience period of 6 months to 1 year.

In the area of ​​operations, the search for Bulldozer operators in Zacatecas. 4 positions are offered for those with 1 to 2 years of experience, primary education level and a salary of 18,000 pesos.

Another option to consider is the position of Equipment Technician in Zacatecas, with a salary of 29,690 pesos. 1-2 years experience is required and 2 spots are offered for those with a technical background.

Finally, there is the option of using Administrative in Zacatecas, with a salary of 26,000 pesos. For this position an experience of 2 to 3 years is required and only one position is offered.

If you wish to obtain more information about these vacancies and explore other opportunities, you can contact the following telephone number: 492 491 5000, extensions 17152 to 17157, in addition to the numbers 492 922 7399 and 492 922 7978.