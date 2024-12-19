A young Argentine named Kevin has shown on his social networks the “palace” that he They offered to buy in a town in southern Italy for only 10 euros. Of course, with some conditions that can be very worthwhile.

The four-story house is in the town of Rossano, in the Calabria region, near the east coast of Italyone of many towns that suffer depopulation and decline in favor of large cities.

The mansion only costs ten euros, but among the conditions is that In just one year we have to reform itsomething that the young traveler estimates could cost between 40,000 and 50,000 euros.

Of course, while the reform lasts, you would obtain a residence permit and once it is finished, They would give him Italian nationalitysince the second condition is that you have to live in the house and cannot be used as a business, for example, like AirBnB.

“There is many towns in Italy, in the south and in the north that offer houses for one eurofor five, for ten…”, he explains, because in that country they also try to attract people to the rural environment, which is increasingly abandoned.

“The only bad thing for me is that there is a lot of tranquility and peace, maybe it’s perfect for older people, But for someone young who wants to move around and do thousands of things, one of these towns is not so good.“, says Kevin.