The authorities of the city of NY have launched an innovative program that offers access to kits abortion via telehealth, marking a milestone in reproductive healthcare in the United States. This program is a direct response to the US Supreme Court ruling last year, which restricted the federal right to abortion, reversing the historic precedent of Roe v. Wade, although New York maintains progressive laws in this area.

Mayor Eric Adams stated that in the City of NY will not allow the restrictions imposed by the extreme right to undermine the women’s reproductive rights. To address this situation, the “Virtual Express Care” program, operated by NYC Health + Hospitals, has been launched, offering virtual doctor visits and counseling by video and telephone seven days a week, from 9 am to 9 pm.

Pregnant women up to 10 weeks gestation can access this service, which allows them to receive care from the comfort of their homes. If, after medical consultation, it is considered clinically appropriate, patients may receive a kit of abortion with medicines at your New York City address in a few days.

How to get abortion pills in Mexico?

It is important to highlight that In Mexico, not all states allow women to abort, but this does not prevent us from getting abortive drugs via internet or telephone.

In the country there are various groups of women who are dedicated to accompanying women who want abortthrough social networks they offer their services as “escorts” in the abortion process at home.

On Facebook it is very easy to find feminist collectives reliable who openly offer their services as escorts. Michis Aborteros, Aborto Seguro, Fondo María, Med Prochoice, are just some of the hundreds of safe organizations that exist in Mexico.

Simply send a message requesting abortion help and specific information is provided on how to use medications such as misoprostol, pills that are freely available in Mexico.