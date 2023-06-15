Mexico City.- Walking through the streets of Tokyo without leaving home is a possibility thanks to the Living History program of the Universidad Iberoamericana Mexico City.

On June 15, Armando Azúa, an academic from the Ibero History Department, will give a virtual tour of the Japanese city to anyone interested in learning about it, the university reported on its website.

According to the official portal, the teacher will share with the attendees various key facts about Japan that go beyond the films belonging to the Ghibli studios or anime or manga, that is, the history of Tokyo in the 20th century will be addressed. , whether they are political, military events or associated with natural disasters.

“Dr. Azúa’s line of research is global history and he teaches the History of Asia subject at Ibero, for which he will give us an interactive class in which we will tour the city of Tokyo virtually and he will share events with us that have shaped its current urban configuration,” said Gabriel Poot, manager of the Living History program.

To participate, it is required to enter the Zoom session with the ID 973 7959 6138.