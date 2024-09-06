Ciudad Juarez.– The Trust for Competitiveness and Citizen Security (Ficosec), in collaboration with the Center for Research and Development of Social, Educational and Health Projects AC (Cideses AC), seeks to offer a solution to the lack of educational options for adolescents in the southeast, providing free education to attend secondary school.

The project, called “Opportunities for Girls, Boys and Adolescents in the Southeast of Ciudad Juárez,” has been underway since 2022 and is based on an educational model supported by the Ministry of Public Education (SEP).

The main objective is to promote the comprehensive development of youth, providing quality education that fosters life skills and academic strengthening.

“Although the program is designed for secondary school, we receive young people up to 15 years old who, not being of age for primary school, can enter our modality to prepare and then advance to secondary school,” explained Luis Manuel Guerrero Garza, general coordinator of Cideses AC

High demand for the project

The coordinator highlighted the high demand faced by the project, due to the lack of schools in the area.

A survey carried out by the organization revealed that in the “parajes”, he said, there is only one secondary school, Technical School No. 93.

According to information provided by Cideses AC, the 2024-2025 school year began in August; however, there is still room to receive adolescents.

The main headquarters is located at 6900 Piña Street and the second one is located at the Parajes de San José Community Center.

The neighborhoods and subdivisions that it covers include Parajes de San José, Parajes de San Isidro, Senderos de San Isidro, Urbivilla del Cedro, Urbivilla del Prado, Infonavit Juárez Nuevo, El Mezquital and Parajes del Sur.

The requirements reported by the agency are to be between 15 and 25 years old, have a birth certificate, CURP, primary school certificate, proof of address and INE of the father or guardian. For more information, interested parties can call (656) 640-9847.

In addition to secondary education, the Lucio Blanco campus offers cultural and sports workshops on Saturdays, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

