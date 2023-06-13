They offer a million-dollar reward to recover rags from America

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Fans of America.
Juan Pablo Rueda Bustamante / Time
Fans of America
Jorge Iván Ospina, mayor of Cal, spoke about what the fact means.
The theft of rags America Last weekend there was a wave of disagreements on the part of fans, fans of the team and the administration of Cali.
Jorge Ivan Ospina, The mayor of the city confirmed that a juicy amount of money will be delivered to whoever helps recover what was stolen.
The millionaire figure
“The theft of the flags, banners (the rags) of the American bar is undoubtedly a deeply serious act that can bring a wave of violence and aggression,” wrote the president of the Valle del Cauca capital in a trill.
And he added: “In the case of an aggravated robbery with the participation of several subjects and given its possible consequences, we have decided to offer a reward of 20 million pesos for whoever provides us with information that enables the recovery of these flags and their return to their owners, in addition to be able to prosecute those who steal and seek to set Cali on fire.”
Ospina confirmed that the important thing is that someone provide valuable information to recover the flags in order to deliver them to their owners.
