With the summer holidays already around the corner, they are Most Spaniards who have planned how they will spend their rest days. The hotels, after months of low activity due to the pandemic, they will once again be one of the main resources to carry out this task at a time when the impact of the coronavirus is diminishing.

Combine a few days off in one of these places and also charge for it is a dream that many will have had on occasion. And soon will come true for the lucky person who manages to meet the requirements set forth in the offer launched by the Tui Blue Isla Cristina hotel (Huelva).

Two months of stay



The proposal will allow a client live for two months in the facilities of this center and earn a total of 4,000 gross euros. Specifically, the Tui Blue Isla Cristina hotel offers to enter the July 15 next and leave the September 15, charging 2,000 gross euros per month and being “discharged like any employee of the company,” as the director of the establishment, José Flores, explained to EFE.

The striking offer has awakened the interest of many people from all over Spain and only in the first hours in which it has been active, the hotel managers have received more than 500 requests. “You only ask to have a good handling of social networks, and that you have a good number of followers and are willing to live an adventure”, details José Flores.

The hotel, of five stars and 175 rooms, will be visited by all its corners by the winner of the offer, who will only have to enjoy their stay “and tell everything you see on social networks, in the most natural and direct way possible “, the hotel manager tells EFE.

Relating the day to day at the hotel

The Tui Blue Isla Cristina hotel offers exactly “Two thousand euros gross per month, the expenses of the stay and all the hotel services paid by the company”, with a full-time employment contract, in exchange for carrying out this promotional work on social networks. It is a task that, likewise, will be used for the purpose of knowing first-hand the customer’s opinion about their services and thus improving whatever is necessary.

The chosen client, who will come out of a selection of three finalists, “You will have to count the day to day at the hotel throughout the summer season, testing all the services offered in its facilities”. The process can be followed through the social networks of the Huelva hotel itself with the hashtag TuiBlueTutiPlén on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.