Monterrey.- The Local Commission for the Search of Persons in Nuevo León offered this Thursday a reward of 100 thousand pesos to those who provide information that helps locate Yolanda Martínez26 years old, who disappeared on March 31 of the current year.

“Help us locate Yolanda, if you have information that helps us find her whereabouts, contact her. Call 8120206868 or send an email to cipol.recompensa@gmail.com.

“Let’s be responsible and do not share false information,” reads the publication

The search continues

After the disappearance of Yolanda Martínez Cárdenaswhich occurred on March 31, her father and brother continue their search and hope to be able to reunite with her soon.

The woman was last seen in the Constituents neighborhood of Querétaro, third sector, in San Nicolás, when she went out looking for work after spending the night at her grandmother’s house.

That day, Yolanda went to an internet cafe near the aforementioned address to get a job application, returned to her grandmother’s house and then went to the bus stop, where she was last seen by family and friends.

In her absence, people close to Yolanda organized a protest to demand that the authorities find her alive, according to information collected by local media.

However, instead of receiving a favorable response regarding the search efforts, Governor Samuel García stated that the woman ran away from home due to domestic violence. This statement was supposedly based on the investigation folder of the Prosecutor’s Office on the case of Yolanda Martínez.

“In the case of Yolanda due to family violence, she left her home, the message is to ask and tell Yolanda if she is seeing us that she feels 100 percent protected and that she can go directly to the palace or to the search commission for if she had a fear of retaliation from the uncle,” he declared.