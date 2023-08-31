The Alhama City Council is in the negotiation phase with the company awarded the renovation works of the Plaza de La Constitución. These works, valued at 800,000 euros, were tendered by the previous municipal corporation, directed by the socialist Mariola Guevara.

After the elections and the arrival of María Cánovas as mayor, the start of the works was postponed. Cánovas acknowledges that the renovation is necessary, since there are water leaks into the parking lot that is under the square. “We will carry out the works and we will carry them out with improvements”, especially with respect to the trees and an olive grove, which was planned to be eliminated, “and at the same cost”, assured Cánovas.

The improvements that the new government team wants to include, and for the same amount tendered, are especially related to trees. The place that this square occupies was an orchard in the past, that of the Artero family, and today the family home is the building that houses the Town Hall. The palm trees of the original orchard were left with the change that was made at the beginning of the eighties and, according to the mayoress, they are cataloged and protected: “They cannot be touched and the project first contemplated their transplantation, which means a danger to their survival.”

Another of the elements that were condemned is a hundred-year-old olive tree, since the current Government assures that the original project contemplated its elimination. According to the mayor of Urban Planning, José Otón, “it is a minor contract assigned directly to the same architects who designed the works of the La Cubana park”, currently paralyzed works. Otón assures that said project “dwarfs the usable space, eliminates a substantial part of the trees, as well as hinders and limits the use of terraced areas for hotels.”

Finally, the mayoress Cánovas assured that she did not understand how the sidewalks were going to be lost. As she explained, the sides of the Town Hall were also left out of the plans.

The previous mayoress of Alhama de Murcia, Mariola Guevara, when the project was presented, stressed that the priority of this work was to achieve better mobility for pedestrians, since important events are held in the Plaza de la Constitución throughout the year. , such as the proclamation of the patron saint festivities in October, or the departure of the corremayos parade at the Los Mayos festivities of National Tourist Interest.

The original project left the square on several levels, including tree masses and dressing the ground with pavements from local quarries. Access to motorized vehicles was guaranteed and provided with new parking spaces for bicycles. It also contemplated the removal of current accessibility barriers.