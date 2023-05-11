A mother is looking for her daughter, and not because she was deprived of her liberty, but because she affirms that she abandoned her children, who she says need her financial support
A mother looking for her daughter on social networksand not precisely because she is missing, but because she claims that her daughter has abandoned her children and asks her to take responsibility.
The mother, Mrs. Mary Hernández, who is originally from Reform, Chiapashad to resort to social networks to ask for help from the public to find him daughter’s whereabouts and to remind her that she has two children who are financially dependent on her.
“Hello Sandra, I think that’s your name because that’s what I called you, your mother writes to you, if you remember that you have a mother, she was speaking to remind you that you left two children in my possession, of whom you have not sent them a single peso since they you left, remember that they are young and they need their mother, not your presence, but rather that they need financially and you are conspicuous by your absence”, can be read in the message that Mrs. Mary Hernández wrote on her social networks.
Mrs Mary claims in the message that her daughter does not call her children to see how they are and less to send them financial support, he also tells her that he supposedly lives with another man and has forgotten the children he fathered.
Mrs. Mary expresses in her message that both she and her husband have supported the children as much as possible, but she says that it is time for Sandra to take responsibility for her children.
“I just want you to report, why don’t you call or anything to find out if they’re okay, if they’ve already eaten, nothing, pretend you’ve vanished, Sandra is really enough, and since I couldn’t find another way to talk to you since I didn’t find any other way to talk to you either You answer my messages so I communicated by this means, I hope and at least out of shame you deign to answer for them and send support, because the children are growing up, the child is in school, because as pa’ macho if you have but for your children we are no longer tired of so much irresponsibility of yours”, continues the publication of Mrs. Mary.
