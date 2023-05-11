A mother is looking for her daughter, and not because she was deprived of her liberty, but because she affirms that she abandoned her children, who she says need her financial support

The mother, Mrs. Mary Hernández, who is originally from Reform, Chiapashad to resort to social networks to ask for help from the public to find him daughter’s whereabouts and to remind her that she has two children who are financially dependent on her.

"Hello Sandra, I think that's your name because that's what I called you, your mother writes to you, if you remember that you have a mother, she was speaking to remind you that you left two children in my possession, of whom you have not sent them a single peso since they you left, remember that they are young and they need their mother, not your presence, but rather that they need financially and you are conspicuous by your absence", can be read in the message that Mrs. Mary Hernández wrote on her social networks.

Mrs Mary claims in the message that her daughter does not call her children to see how they are and less to send them financial support, he also tells her that he supposedly lives with another man and has forgotten the children he fathered.

Mrs. Mary expresses in her message that both she and her husband have supported the children as much as possible, but she says that it is time for Sandra to take responsibility for her children.