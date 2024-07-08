Mexico City.- In the event of the re-election of ‘Alito’ Moreno as the leader of the PRI, Claudia Sheinbaum said that the party and the PAN must renew themselves. Credit: Special

Claudia Sheinbaum, virtual President-elect, stated that the PRI and the PAN must renew themselves.

Questioned at her conference about the possible re-election of Alejandro “Alito” Moreno as the PRI leader, Sheinbaum said that this is an example of what the tricolor party is now.

I would also like to take this opportunity to mention the discussion that the PAN president, Marko Cortés, had on social media with former President Felipe Calderón and Javier Lozano.

“Well, it’s a bit of an example of what the PRI is now, the defeat when it happens like it did in the PRI, in the PAN, look what… there is a tremendous discussion inside, the discussion that there was between Calderón who was already President and the current leadership or who was the Secretary of Labor, Javier Lozano and Marko Cortés, they have to renew themselves too, but it’s a matter for them,” estimated Sheinbaum.

Yesterday, the national leader of the PRI, Alejandro “Alito” Moreno, paved the way for his re-election to office.

With a National Assembly in his favor, although with dissatisfied PRI delegates inside and outside the venue where they met, the tricolor leader achieved approval of the reform to the statutes that will allow him to be reelected for up to eight more years.

Once the INE approves the documents, the governing bodies must call an assembly to renew the national leadership, which has been held by “Alito” Moreno since 2019.

Meanwhile, last week former President Felipe Calderón and the national leader of the PAN, Marko Cortés, had a “clash” over several messages on social media.

The dispute arose after the leader blamed the former President (2006-2012) for the election results on an internet program, in response to questions raised by former PAN member Javier Lozano.

In his X account, the former President demanded that Cortés, first, exclude Jorge Triana, current federal deputy, from any PAN candidacy.

“However, one of the worst speakers, Marko Cortés, the current president of the PAN and the one who has done the most damage to the party in its history, remained, along with his assistant and others from his clique,” Calderón claimed.

In response, Cortés said that the National Action Party had its worst electoral decline when Calderón was President, after the then presidential candidate, Josefina Vázquez Mota, came in third place in the 2012 elections.

In his publication of X, the PAN member included comparative graphs according to which the party obtained 12.7 million votes in 2012; six years later, 12.6 million, in alliance with MC and PRD, and this year, 16.5 million, in coalition with PRI and PRD.

Calderón responded that the electoral decline of the PAN was the fault of the leaders, specifically the current administration, who were helping themselves “with a big spoon.”

Cortés said that in the last elections, more polling stations were covered by party observers than those covered in 2012.