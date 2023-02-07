After more than 4,800 deaths and massive devastation from the earthquake that struck southern Turkey near the Syrian border, rescue agencies are in a race against time to rescue as many people as possible. They are under the rubble.

The earthquake that shook the region on Monday had a magnitude of 7.8 on the Richter scale and has been considered by experts as the strongest to have occurred there since 1939.

This has been reflected, in addition to a number of deaths still impossible to establish exactly and thousands of injuries, in hundreds of collapsed buildings where it is feared hundreds of people are trapped.

The Turkish authorities have arranged a large rescue operation that includes the service of more than 1,000 volunteers, together with other bodies of international organizations and governments around the world that have offered their support to the Turkish and Syrian governments.

And to this panorama is added another inconvenience: the difficult climatic conditions that occur in the most affected areas.

Subzero temperatures, snow and rain have hampered overnight search efforts for survivors in Turkey as rescuers hear people trapped in rubble scream for help.

A man in Hatay, a province in southern Turkey, wept in the rain as he described to the Reuters news agency the agonizing wait for the victims.

“They’re making noise but nobody’s coming,” Deniz said, waving her hands desperately.

“We’re devastated. My God. They’re screaming. They’re saying ‘Save us,’ but we can’t save them… There’s been no one since morning.”

Meanwhile, in Syria, where the death toll has now reached 1,500, Raed al-Saleh of the White Helmets, a rescue service in rebel-held territory, said they were in “a race against time to save lives.” of those who are under the rubble”.

And it is a race against time.

According to Dr. Richard Edward Moon of Duke University and an expert in intensive care, rescuers are racing against time for several factors.

“Lack of water and oxygen are critical barriers to survival: each adult loses up to 1.2 liters of water per day,” said the expert.

“That’s urine, exhalation, water vapor and perspiration. At the point where eight liters or more have been lost, that’s when a person becomes seriously ill,” he added.

For Moon, the winter conditions significantly aggravate the situation.

“An average adult can tolerate temperatures of up to 21°C without the body losing its ability to retain heat. But when it gets colder, it’s a different story,” he says.

“At that point, body temperature essentially follows the temperature of the environment. And the speed at which (hypothermia) can occur would depend on how much insulation the person has, or how much underground shelter they can have. But ultimately, many of those who luckier in these circumstances may succumb to hypothermia,” the intensive care expert said.

