Cuauhtémoc- On Sunday night, the case of two minors who were deprived of their liberty was reported, so police officers from the Álvaro Obregón precinct went to Ejido Progreso, from where the incident was reported.

Upon arriving at the scene, the police officers interviewed two minors aged 15 and 16. They said that at 8:30 p.m. they left their home to go to a grocery store and when they tried to return home they encountered three men aboard a white sedan-type vehicle who approached them saying that they would take them home.

When the minors realized that they were not going to their destination, they asked them to stop so they could get out of the vehicle, to which the two men refused, threatening the minors and the driver, who refused to participate in the incident.

They finally arrived at the Progreso ejido, where the two teenagers were held against their will for four hours in a room.

The victims later managed to escape through a window, fleeing and asking for help from the local population.

They were helped by a man who took them to the house of the communal commissioner, who helped the agents locate the suspects.

The perpetrators were two men of the Tarahumara ethnic group, who were apparently intoxicated; the minors fully identified them.

The first is of average build, dark complexion, approximately 1.65 meters tall, wearing a black, yellow and white shirt, blue jeans, black and green boot-type shoes; the second is of average build, dark complexion, approximately 1.50 meters tall, wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans, without shoes.

Both were arrested and placed at the disposal of the State Attorney General’s Office. It should be noted that the vehicle and driver could not be located as they were not at the scene.