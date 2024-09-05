Ciudad Juarez.– Injuries caused by cigarettes and bruises on the chest, back, buttocks, as well as calves, and other second-degree burns caused by lighters, were part of the injuries that the gang of kidnappers allegedly led by Luis Donaldo MR, alias “El Sultán”, inflicted on their victims.

The above was reported yesterday by the Public Prosecutor of the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE), when reading the charges during the hearing in which a Control Judge linked “El Sultán” to trial for his alleged participation in the crime of aggravated deprivation of liberty.

The same judge ordered the release of three other men, with the initials FMP, JGM and MRR, also accused of the same crime, considering that the arrest made by agents of the State Public Security Secretariat (SSPE) on August 31, when they were traveling in a vehicle on Ramón Rayón Street, almost on the corner with Búfalo, in the Praderas del Sur neighborhood, was illegal.

Regarding Luis Donaldo, the charge against him was also read at the hearing, which was the deprivation of liberty against the victim, whose initials are JAPV, who, according to what was reported, suffered the crime on August 27 of this year.

In the complaint, made to 089, it was stated that screams of pain could be heard in the aforementioned house almost all day and that the property was guarded by armed people, so an investigation was initiated resulting in the arrest of JGM, who was guarding the person deprived of his liberty.

Later, SSPE elements arrested Luis Donaldo MR, alias “El Sultan”, in an anti-drug operation carried out on the same afternoon of August 31. With him, FMP and MRR were arrested in the same vehicle.

Following this arrest, the AEI compared Luis Donaldo’s data with other possible causes of crime, so that by cross-checking information, the accused was linked to the crime of deprivation of liberty, it was revealed.

At the end of the hearing, the prosecutor requested the precautionary measure of preventive detention since, according to him, there was no certainty that the accused would respond to the calls to the hearings, given his history and the seriousness of the facts he is accused of.

