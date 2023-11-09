A couple of weeks ago certain changes began to arrive at Xbox, given that there were high-ranking executives increasing their responsibilities and that means that there are positions that have been left without responsibility, and that means more people who come to fill the corresponding positions. This is how the new head of the Xbox Game Studiosthat is, who supervises all original productions.

The person who will occupy the position is neither more nor less than Alan Hartman who at the time was leader of Turn 10division of Xbox that is in charge of video games Forza Motorsportand for the last two years he has been present as corporate vice president with the car franchise and also the saga of fable. It was in LinkedIn where people noticed his rise in position in question.

Excited to represent an elite set of game creators in my new role leading Xbox Game Studios.

It is worth mentioning that Hartmann will be assuming the role he previously had Matt Bootya person who has been promoted to president of game content and studios, a position that incorporates oversight of the work of ZeniMax and Bethesda. That does not mean that you will be with these studios all the time, they will only give you information about their progress, remaining in a certain way as a free division of the creative part.

Among the rumors about these new charges, it is mentioned that it has been as part of the achievement that it took to finally get Activision Blizzard, a task that has taken just over a year to reach its conclusion. But, that does not mean that the company’s games will immediately reach Game Passso it will take a few months for the inclusion to be gradual.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: It was obvious that Matt’s position had to be filled, so it’s good that they chose someone who has been with the brand for a long time and knows how it works.