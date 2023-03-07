researchers of the Leibniz Institute in Germany They found that certain bacteria had effective compounds to kill fungi that affect both plants and humans. The scientists who discovered this fungicide named them keanumicins A, B, and C, for Keanu Reevesthe actor of the films of John Wick.

What these scientists did was isolate the three keanumicins, lipopeptides in bacteria of the genus Pseudomonas, which are found in soil and water., and tested its lethal properties. They found that the compounds killed amoebas and fungi, just like Keanu Reeves in the movies of john wick.

Sebastian Goetzeone of the scientists behind this discovery, said that these lipopeptides kill so efficiently that we named them Keanu Reeves because he is also extremely lethal in his roles.

Source: Phys.org

“We have an anti-infective crisis. … Many human pathogenic fungi are now resistant to antifungals (antifungals), in part because they are used in large numbers in agricultural fields,” Sebastian stated.

“The keanumicins were most effective in killing Botrytis cinerea, a fungus that causes gray mold rot. The fungus ruins crops like strawberries and wine grapes, and farmers often use chemical fungicides to prevent it from growing.”.

We also recommend: Keanu Reeves joins One Piece as Luffy’s mentor

What did Keanu Reeves say about his name being used for a fungicide

Keanu Reeves He stated that it would have been better to call the fungicide John Wick and, incidentally, he thanked the scientific community, wishing them good luck and for all the help they provide to people.

On the other hand, 2023 has also seen other discoveries that are named after celebrities. For example, there are biologists in Ecuador who called a mystical river frog J.R.R. Tolkienthe author of the Lord of the Rings books.

Likewise, other biologists discovered five new species of snakes in Central and South America. Actor Leonardo DiCaprio named one of them, an orange-eyed snail-eating snake that produces a “musky and unpleasant odor,” after his mother, Irmelin Indenbirken.

How about scientists using “cool” names for new discoveries?

Fountain