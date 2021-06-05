Celia Cruz continues to be an icon for the new generations, not only in Latin America, but also in New York, a city that enjoyed the legacy of the famous singer.

This was evidenced by the recent ceremony held in the county of The Bronx to commemorate the singer who died 18 years ago.

The popular New York neighborhood that is home to a large Latino community in the United States paid tribute to ‘The Queen of Salsa’ by baptizing one of its streets with the name of Celia Cruz.

The concilor Fernando Cabrera, author of the project to rename the aforementioned avenue, referred during the ceremony to the Cuban artist as a pioneer who has managed to obtain a special place in the Bronx.

“She brought us joy, she was at all of our parties because her music was at all of our celebrations. His voice was unique and he was in the best moments with us, “he said. Cabrera.

The ceremony could not miss the music of the popular interpreter to commemorate her legacy. The music school orchestra that also bears the name of the Cuban artist, Celia Cruz High School of Music, performed the singer’s most successful songs and delighted the audience with “Life is a carnival” and “La negra has tumbao ”.

At the end of the ceremony, the councilor Cabrera showed his gratitude to the citizens who were present at the tribute made to the famous singer. “Thank you to everyone who joined the appointment of Celia Cruz Way Street this morning. What an incredible and beautiful way to honor an icon and the queen of salsa ”, wrote the councilor on his social networks.

