They rescue two puppies that were mutilatedtheir legs and tail were cut off and then they were thrown in a vacant lot.

The little ones just 30 days old they were brought from another statewhich they decided to reserve for the protection of the person who informed them of the case, according to the Refugio Buenos Chicos.

El Refugio informed through its social networks that the puppies They were abandoned in a vacant lot for animals to devour.

Bimba and Lola, as they were named by the shelter, were admitted in a veterinary clinic for proper care and then put prostheses.

Therefore, Buenos Chicos asks for support to pay the expenses that will be incurred in the coming days.

It is worth mentioning that the shelter has over 200 dogs, some have been rescued from cruelty like this pair of puppies or Soledad, a boxer dog that was used to have puppies and to be sold.

