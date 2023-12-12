CT: Chief of the Czech General Staff Rzegka called for intimidating Russia so as not to fight with it

The head of the Czech General Staff, Karel Rzegka, on CTV24 called for intimidation of Russia in order to avoid a potential war.

According to the general, a clash can be prevented only through deterrence, intimidation and a show of force by Western countries.

Russia must truly see that we have the ability and will to defend ourselves. This is not about some kind of declaration – they must see that it is really useless Karel Rzegka Chief of the General Staff of the Czech Republic

Earlier, the Czech Republic, as part of the 12th package of sanctions, put forward a proposal to limit the movement of Russian diplomats within the European Union. Prague is concerned that potential intelligence agents represented by diplomats from Russia are allegedly moving around EU countries due to the lack of borders between them.

The general believes that a war with Russia is not unimaginable

According to the Czech Chief of General Staff, a war with Russia is not unimaginable, although it is currently considered unlikely.

War with Russia is not unimaginable, although we now think it is unlikely Karel Rzegka Chief of the General Staff of the Czech Republic

The general expressed the opinion that the conflict could occur due to unwanted escalation, or at the moment when the opponent is convinced of the inevitability of a clash, saying “now or never.”

Rzegka called for continued assistance to Ukraine in the interests of Europe

Rzegka called for continued assistance to Ukraine, since this is in the interests of Europe.

She showed the will and courage to defend herself, which is a lesson for us and other countries. This buys us time and keeps Russia from our borders Karel Rzegka Chief of the General Staff of the Czech Republic

The general added that the conflict in Ukraine demonstrated unity within the European Union (EU), which surprised not only the Russian side, but also the political bloc itself.

Earlier, Czech President Petr Pavel said that the West did not keep its promises on the issue of supplying the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) with artillery shells, and the training of pilots for the F-16 is not progressing at the proper pace.

The head of the Czech Ministry of Defense, Jana Chernokhova, noted that the country would not be able to send Ukraine more military aid from its reserves. She emphasized that everything possible was sent to Kyiv so that it did not threaten its own safety.

In November, the minister also indicated that army warehouses with equipment and materials to help Ukraine were empty. However, according to her, the department compensates for this by increasing the number of licenses issued to private firms and enterprises of the republic to export military products.

Russia responded sharply to the Czech general

Member of the Federation Council Alexey Pushkov in Telegram-Rzegke answered sharply. He emphasized that the value of the opinion of the Chief of the General Staff of the Czech Republic is close to zero, since the country has a small army and only ten million people live in it.

Its military and politicians are inflated with their own importance, since the Czech Republic is a NATO member. But NATO countries, which have the ability to wage such a war, do not even seriously discuss such a topic as a war with Russia with the Czech Republic. Alexey Pushkov member of the Federation Council

The senator added that such decisions are made far from Prague, nothing depends on her opinion in this situation, therefore, when the Czech general makes statements about a possible confrontation with Russia, it looks “pompous and stupid.”