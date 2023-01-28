The mayoress of Iztapalapa, Clara Brugada Molina, spoke out against the “dirty war” against the head of government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaumdue to the recent location of flyers and banners with information and images against his administration.

“The authorities must punish the PAN and Sandra Cuevas, who uses the budget of the inhabitants of Cuauhtémoc to print and distribute millions of leaflets with lies against the head of government,” said the mayor of the demarcation in a video broadcast on her social media.

He also pointed out that in Iztapalapa thousands and thousands of pamphlets have been distributed with “hate propaganda” against the capital’s president.

”It has already been discovered who promotes and defends this campaign. Today they have names and surnames: It is the PAN who is also behind the campaign of lies that justifies the sabotage of the Metro” accused Clara Brugada.

This Thursday, January 26, the comptroller of the CDMX, Juan José Serrano, detailed that 13 packages with newly printed pamphlets, with slogans contrary to Sheinbaum, were seized in the Directorate of Development and Well-being of the Cuauhtémoc mayor’s officewhich is governed by Sandra Cuevas.

Serrano said that the agency under his charge is already investigating officials from the Cuauhtémoc mayor’s office for allegedly diversion of public resources Used on ruffles and tarpaulins.

He added that the Mexico City Attorney General’s Office (FGJCDMX) has also started an investigation folder to find out if there is a crime to prosecute.