Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 05/01/2024 – 20:04

Father Júlio Lancellotti, 75 years old, coordinator of the Pastoral do Povo da Rua, of the Archdiocese of São Paulo, began 2024 dealing with the announcement that he would be one of the main investigators in a Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry (CPI) of the São Paulo City Council. Paul. The idea was to involve him in an investigation into the work of non-governmental organizations (NGOs) that operate in the Cracolândia region in partnership with the City Hall and which, given the negative repercussions, now seems to be further away from getting off the ground.

The priest claims that he is not even part of the entities mentioned by the author of the request, councilor Rubinho Nunes (União Brasil). His pastoral work, according to him, is carried out with resources from the Archdiocese and through donations from the community in the Parish of São Miguel de Arcanjo, in the Mooca neighborhood. “It’s something a bit disjointed, meaningless,” he says, in an interview with Estadãothe priest, who is often called a “leftist” by opponents.

In less than a week, what promised to be a CPI to investigate NGOs in the Chamber turned into a headache for the parliamentarians who helped file the document. At least four of them backtracked saying that the CPI request did not have the priest's name and that they were deceived. Rubinho did not respond to the report to comment on the case. The religious man does not rule out being a victim of political persecution. Check out the full interview below.

What was it like receiving the news that you could be the target of a CPI?

It's a bit of a disjointed thing. Being the target of a CPI about actions in Cracolândia is a bit pointless.

Do you understand that you are being a victim of political persecution?

Look, it's difficult to define the motivation, but anything is possible in this moment we live in.

Because of the election year?

Yes.

Were you surprised by the repercussion and support received?

There was really a lot of support, and I think that's important because it's not a personal thing. It is for pastoral care, for the Archdiocese and for the homeless population.

Do you think you leave with your image and work strengthened in some way?

It doesn't make us stronger, but it gives us strength to continue the fight.

How can councilors help solve the Cracolândia problem?

They have to discuss public policies, methods and develop a State policy, not a government policy.

Does it make sense to investigate NGOs?

They can investigate. I think this is not a problem. They can investigate NGOs to find out what their program is, what they are doing with the resources they have, whether the resources are sufficient. Today, much of the City Hall's work in health and social assistance is carried out through partnerships.

Are there a lack of resources today to serve the homeless population?

Sometimes it's missing. There are people who want to be freed and who cannot.

The author of the CPI request uses the term 'misery mafia' to refer to the work of NGOs…

Need to clarify what this means. They are figures of speech, within each person's freedom of expression, and I don't know what he is referring to.

It would be a criticism of the harm reduction policy that would not remove people from drug addiction.

The harm reduction policy is a policy of the World Health Organization (WHO), implemented in several countries. Now, it has limitations. No technique is infallible. Some people respond, others don't. It depends on each person's situation.

How do you intend to position yourself from now on?

I will continue doing my pastoral work. I am not from any political party. And I'm not anyone's electoral leader.