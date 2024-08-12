Chihuahua.- The most worrying and delicate aspect of the resignation of 549 officers from the State Public Security Secretariat (SSPE) between 2022 and 2023 is that it was caused by threats from organized crime, said Ignacio Manjarrez Ayub, permanent guest of the National Security Council. Manjarrez Ayub considered that they must take action on the matter and find out the reasons for the registered resignations of officers, whether they were due to lack of resources, the safety of the elements in relation to their equipment, whether it is adequate to carry out their duties, and most importantly, whether organized crime groups are causing police officers to leave their jobs.

He pointed out that sometimes there may be involvement of agents with organized crime, but also that there may be threats, which makes anyone resign from their job, much more in this type of profession that has to do with public safety, maintaining order and, above all, enforcing the law. “It would be the most delicate reason, that they resign because of threats; if this is the cause, we have to see how to reinforce the feeling of security among the police officers,” he said.

The permanent guest of the National Security Council mentioned that the SSPE has the certification of the Accreditation Commission for Law Enforcement Agencies (Calea), which reviews aspects such as training and equipment and that, without a doubt, he said, it is a source of pride for the state of Chihuahua to have this certification.

“We also have to take into account that a third of our state is connected to the Sierra, which is a difficult area to confront organized crime, since it is where they mainly maintain their territory,” he said.

Between 2022 and 2023, 549 SSPE officers resigned, in years characterized by homicidal violence and other high-impact crimes such as kidnapping.

Particularly in 2023, which began with the escape of 26 inmates from Cereso 3 in Juárez and the transfer of the Penitentiary System to the state corporation, the departure of 367 agents from the various units and forces that comprise it was reported, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi).