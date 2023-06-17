have recently been registered several earthquakes in the state of San Luis Potosí, since, for a couple of years the authorities of Civil Protection of the State Government confirmed that It is a seismic zone.

According to the Mexican Geological Service (SGE), a seismic region is “an active zone of the earth’s crust that is very prone to suffering large seismic movements; coincides with the areas of impact or friction of the plates”.

In the case of San Luis Potosí, it was considered that telluric movements are frequent due to the fact that It is a zone of weakness or zone of failure.

According to the Potosi Institute for Scientific and Technological Research (IPICYT), quoted by El Sol de San Luis Potosí, it is about phenomena that are the result of geological faults that have been around for many years, some of them dating back several centuries.

These faults occur when accumulated energy on a certain moment exceeds the capacity of the rocks to support it, which causes an imbalance and, ultimately, a tremor.

Most of these events go unnoticed. for people, but those near the epicenter may experience its effects.

For this reason, in 2020 it was confirmed that San Luis Potosí was a seismic zone and was already considered as such in the Risk Atlas, in addition the municipalities were classified as zone A and B.

For their part, the municipalities of the Potosí altiplano are located in region A, while the rest are located in region B.

Latest earthquakes in San Luis Potosí

In May, the last earthquakes were registered in San Luis Potosí and on the 16th of that month, the strongest in the entire history of telluric movements in the entity was reported.

It was a 5.2 magnitude earthquake, whose epicenter was reported at kilometer 64 southeast of the Matehuala municipality; that same day, a second 5.0 earthquake moved north of Cerritos.

It should be noted that previously, the highest magnitude earthquake recorded in the entity occurred in 1989 when the 4.9 earthquake was reported in Xilitla.