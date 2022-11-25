Morelia, Michoacán.- 31 injuries had the body of Jessica González, a young woman who was beaten to death with the murderer’s fists31 forceful blows left her lifeless, the death wounds were not with a rock or a stick, they were made with the hands of the femicide.

In a testimonial hearing, the expert Fermín N. appeared and told the judge, victims and the alleged perpetrator what Jessica’s body revealed when it was examined.

Fermín N. is a criminalist in the field with 22 years of experience, he spoke openly about the report of the Jessica Gonzalez autopsywhere a hypothesis of the position in which Jessica was when she was attacked by her perpetrator, as well as the number of injuries she had on her body, was put forward.

The expert revealed that Jessica’s left anterior midline 16 lesions were found on the head, cheek, lip, clavicle, shoulder, mouth, and iliac fossa.

were located 9 other less blunt wounds than the previous ones in the right front linethis reveals that The femicide is right-handed, male, and was on top of the victim when he hit her.

The cause of death was a craniocerebral hemorrhage, product of blows.

It should be remembered that Diego Urik “N”, is the only person who is accused of the crime of femicide in this case. Therefore, his defense tried to dismiss the expert’s testimony.

He asked the witness if these blows that killed Jessica could have been delivered by an ambidextrous person; and although the expert did not rule out the possibility, he stressed that “there is always a dominant hand”, in this case the right hand.

Another of the defense lawyers questioned whether the femicide could have been committed by a woman who exercises weights or is in good physical condition, but the criminalist once again defended his expert opinion, pointing out that the hypothesis had already been verified.

In the parade of witnesses, the expert in video analysis also appeared Brenda G. who spoke about the recording made at the time of taking samples from Diego Urik inside the prison.

in said video The alleged feminicide has been seen signing documents with the right command. With what has been verified that the investigated is right-handed.

The hearing also raised the issue of a cell phone that was confiscated from Diego Urik in Marchwhich was discovered by the custodians in a search of the dormitories.

The cell phone in question was located by the uniformed between the blankets of Diego Urik’s bed.

It has been indicated that the contents of the telephone have been sent to be analyzed and if accepted as evidence, Information on the device could also be disclosed and used during the trial.

With information from Naomi Carmona / MiMorelia