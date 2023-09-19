Monday night in León, Guanajuatowas marked by a series of violent events that claimed the lives of four people in different parts of the city.

The teams of paramedics and first responders immediately responded to the emergency calls, but unfortunately they certified the deaths of the victims in each of the incidents.

Despite the authorities’ efforts to find those responsible, the arrest of the attackers has not been reported so far.

One of the incidents occurred in the Joyas de Castilla Plus neighborhood, specifically on the Circuito Ingenioso Hidalgo and the corner of Novela Española Street.

In this place, a man identified as Luis and a woman named Fátima were victims of a violent shooting attack inside a home. Tragically, both lost their lives as a result of the assault.

Another incident took place a few meters from the police station Valle de Señora neighborhood. In this case, a man known as “El Dickys” was shot at Andador Blas Pascal and the corner of Cloro Street, losing his life due to the injuries suffered. See also Shooting at a machine shop leaves two dead and a minor injured in León, Guanajuato

Finally, in a home in the Santa María del Granjeno neighborhoodon Mar Tirreno street and the corner of Arctic Oceananother man was the victim of an attack shot that cost him his life.

Local authorities, particularly the Attorney General’s Office of the State of Guanajuato, have initiated the corresponding investigations to clarify these events.