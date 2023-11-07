Three Colombians were shot to death on a public road in the town of Jacófrom the Puntarenas province in the Pacific of Costa Ricawhile other people were injured and taken to a hospital.

The Judicial Investigation Organization (OIJ) specified that the crimes occurred on the night of Sunday, November 5, when a group of armed and hooded people got out of a vehicle and began shooting in front of a nightclub.

The OIJ identified the deceased as Santiago Andrés González Caicedo, 41 years old; Rosemberg Rodríguez Caicedo, 41 years old, and Luis Gabriel Godoy Mena, 33 years old. All three are of Colombian nationality.

A woman and another man were injured and taken to medical centers.

Godoy Mena would have been a collateral victim, that is, the attack would not have been against him, according to judicial sources informed to local media.

From the first hypotheses, It would be a hitman attack between criminal gangs that they would dispute the territory to commit illegal acts in Costa Rica.

“The situation in Jacó has gotten out of hand for the authorities. This is happening day and night. There is no time for crime. The situation is alarming,” said a resident for the television channel. Teletics.

The letter they found after an attack on Colombians

Two cars were abandoned in the early hours of Monday, November 6, in the town of Herraduras, about 20 minutes away from Jacó., where the Colombians had been murdered. They were cremated and near them were a couple of letters.

Apparently, the vehicles would have been used hours before in the hitman, therefore, authorities are working to establish who would be behind the letter and if it would reinforce the triple homicide hypothesis.

“This goes for all those, wherever they hide we will take them out if we have to take them out from under the stones, if we have to go to hell for you,” one of the sections reads.

“This goes to all those who are poisoning the minds of children by offering them money to kill innocent people, destroying the future of Costa Rica,” says another page.

The Mayor’s Office of Garavito, belonging to the province of Puntarenas, called on the Ministry of Public Security of Costa Rica to act against crime.

“We recognize that it is urgent to build security strategies together with your office to implement comprehensive solutions,” said Tobías Murillo, mayor.

The homicide situation in Costa Rica

In 2023, Costa Rica accumulates its worst historical record of homicides, a situation that authorities attribute, for the most part, to the fight for territories by drug trafficking gangs.

Until last November 3, It counted 761 homicides, which represents an increase of 42.5% compared to the same period in 2022.

The country closed 2022 with 654 homicides, which at that time was its annual record and which in 2023 was surpassed on September 22.The authorities’ projections are that in 2023 there will be between 800 and 900 homicides.

*With information from EFE