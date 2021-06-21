Isabel Zamudio

A elderly woman was allegedly murdered with blows and stones by your partner, in Catemaco, Municipality of Veracruz.

Natividad ‘N’, 65, was a neighbor of the Los Leal ranch and her body was found in a place in the Colonia Paraíso 2 of that municipality located in the region of The Tuxtla.

It was found in the undergrowth on the banks of the avenue San Juan ypHe had traces of blows on different parts of the body, including the head.

According to a daughter of the victim, the woman had an argument the day before with her partner, known as The Chay. The man punched Natividad, according to the daughter’s testimony, and then hit her with a stone until she was killed; after the fact, the aggressor escaped.

Paramedics aboard an ambulance of the Veracruz Emergency Medical Care System (SAMUV) They arrived at the scene to answer an emergency call and confirmed that the woman had no vital signs.

He had a blunt blow to his head that would have been done with a stone. Personal of Expert services carried out the lifting of the body that was taken to the forensic medical service.

