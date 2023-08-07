They murder an athlete for stealing his cell phone a few hours after competing in the Half Marathon

The organization of the Valledupar Half Marathon confirmed that one of its participants, Pedro Reyes from Monteria, was murdered a few hours before the race this Sunday in the capital of the department of Cesar.

The Cesar Police reported that the athlete died in the middle of a violent robbery, in the Plaza Alfonso López de Valledupar.

Athlete murdered for stealing his cell phone

According to the version handled by the authorities, the murder of the 42-year-old athlete occurred on the afternoon of this Saturday, around four in the afternoon, after Reyes had picked up his uniform for the race.



Apparently, the man was moving around the place when two men on a motorcycle tried to steal his cell phone. After resisting theft, the subjects deliberately shot him. And although Reyes was taken to an emergency medical center, he died due to the seriousness of his injuries.

“Mr. Pedro Julio Reyes was a victim of theft. By resisting, the offender causes his death. The quadrant patrol manages to find the whereabouts of a suspicious person, who apparently would have participated in the criminal act. At this time, the investigations are in progress at the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation,” reported Colonel Eduardo Chamorro Pinzón, commander (e) of the Cesar Police.

“As an organization, we reject this abominable act and extend our solidarity hug to family and friends, and ask the authorities to act with justice,” said the organization of the Valledupar Half Marathon.

Jeisson Alexánder Súarez Bocanegra, a long-distance runner from Tolima, was the winner of the race this Sunday.

