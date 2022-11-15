Guadalajara, Jalisco.- A young man of approximately 25 years of age was deprived of life after being attacked presumably with a screwdriver, this in the Jardines de San Francisco de Guadalajara neighborhood.

The attack occurred around 10:30 p.m., for which elements of the Municipal Police arrived.

“At the intersection of Jardines de Aranjuez and Jardines del Tivoli you will receive a report of a person lying on the sidewalkupon the arrival of the unit it is corroborated, a male is found, ”said an officer.

The officers requested support from Municipal Medical Services, who confirmed that the man had injuries to the face and skull, in addition to the fact that he did not have vital signs, added the police element.

No evidence was found at the scene, nor was the victim identified as a resident of the area.

Local media assured the assault was ruled out as a motive for the aggression, since the man had his belongings including his wallet and a watch.

Finally the man was transferred to Metropolitan Morguewhere it is expected to be identified.