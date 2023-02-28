Content creator Alexis del Castillo, known as Lex Midas, has been murdered. For several months, he had gained thousands of followers on social networks thanks to his videos and photos dancing and displaying items from luxury brands. She even had a Louis Vuitton bulletproof vest.

The 23-year-old was one of the ‘influencers’ of Tepito, a neighborhood in Mexico City that faces different social problems. According to the local media Newscast, right there he was attacked when he was mobilizing on a motorcycle; a group of hitmen shot him late at night.

Apparently, he fled through the streets of the neighborhood. In the middle of the chase, she received several bullet wounds. Although he was rushed to an area hospital, he died minutes later.

The authorities are investigating the motives for the murder. One of the first hypotheses, revealed by the journalist Carlos Jiménez, indicates that it could be a retaliation from a leader of a criminal gang from Tepito. The Mexican Attorney General’s Office has already started the investigations, but so far no one has been arrested.

Who was Lex Midas?

On the TikTok social network, the Mexican had more than 130,000 followers and many of his videos each reached one hundred thousand views. In parallel, He studied criminalistics, worked in a jewelry store, was passionate about motorcycles and had dabbled in music.

Del Castillo was gradually gaining popularity with three songs from his project. “A beautiful angel” was one of the most famous with which he sought to pay tribute to his brother Armando Castillo, who had died during his childhood.

I cannot be happy if you are not here, I curse the month of April when your soul wanted to leave. I’m still not over this, I wish it was just a dream. You have been in heaven for years and I am sad from that moment, ”she sang.

His friends and acquaintances developed an emotional farewell. With motorcycles, whistles and some portraits of Alexis.

The case has been taken as evidence of the violence plaguing Mexico. According to a report by the Citizen Council for Public Safety and Criminal Justice of that country, the highest number of homicides in the world take place there.

In 2022, nine of the 10 most violent cities in the world were Mexican: Colima, Zamora, Ciudad Obregón, Zacatecas, Tijuana, Celaya, Uruapan, Juárez and Acapulco.

