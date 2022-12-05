A young woman nine months pregnant was kidnapped under deceit, later murdered and her baby taken from her womb, which caused outrage among society in the Mexican state of Veracruz, where the events occurred.

Ministerial authorities reported that managed to arrest two alleged perpetrators of the crime of femicide, a man and a womanand the safe and sound recovery of the newborn that had been stolen.

The events occurred in the port of Veracruz, Gulf of Mexico, where on November 30 Rosa Isela Castro Vazqueza 20-year-old girl, was reported missing.

Her relatives reported that the victim, nine months pregnant, disappeared after a woman contacted her through social networks and offered her free clothes; She was last seen in the area known as Las Bajadas, where she arranged to meet the alleged altruist.

The State Attorney General’s Office reported this Saturday that The lifeless body of Rosa Isela was located at the Los Arrieros ranch in the municipality of Medellín de Bravo, a zone conurbated to the cargo and tourist port of Veracruz.

As part of the investigations, the Office of the Special Prosecutor for the Investigation of Crimes of Violence Against the Family, Women, Girls and Boys, and Trafficking in Persons managed to locate two people, identified as Gonzalo “N” and Verónica “N”, who had with them to a newborn minor, who is presumably the victim’s daughter.

Both are designated as allegedly responsible for the crime of disappearance committed by individuals and for the probable commission of the crime of femicide.

In the next few hours they will be presented at an initial hearing before the trial judge and oral criminal procedure of the judicial district of Veracruz to determine their legal status.

Meanwhile, the case has caused great indignation among the society of a state that occupies the seventh position in the national level in criminal incidence; only in the month of October 6,979 crimes were reported.

The Criminal Incidence report of the Executive Secretariat of the National Public Security System, placed Veracruz in the seventh position at the national level with the highest number of reported crimes.

In the same month of October, Veracruz ranked second in the crime of kidnapping and maintains the first place at the national level in cumulative incidence, according to data from the organization Causa en Común.

EFE