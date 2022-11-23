The driver of a Route 59 combi was shot and died inside his unit on the highway Naucalpan-Tolucaat the Los Tornillos stop, after an alleged assault.

According to reports, the events occurred at the height of Colonia San Rafael Chamapa, in Naucalpan and it was a probable assault, which the driver resisted.

According to testimonies from the victim’s relatives, the young driver would only go to a gas station to fill the tank of his van to work the morning shift, so did not carry passengers.

After the events, Naucalpan police officers guarded the area and placed a yellow cordon around the van.

The National Survey of Victimization and Perception of Public Safety (ENVIPE) 2022 revealed that last year, 28.1 million crimes were committed in the country, associated with 22.1 million victims, which represents a rate of 24,207 victims per 100,000 inhabitants.

The most frequent crime was robbery or assault on the street or public transport, with a rate of 21.4%, followed by fraud, with 19.2%.

In addition, it showed that the states with the highest rate of victims are the State of Mexico with 38.3 (per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Mexico City with 32.1, Aguascalientes with 27.3, Baja California with 27.2, Tabasco with 26.1, and Guanajuato with 25.6. , Jalisco with 25.2, Chihuahua with 23.8, Tlaxcala with 23.7 and Nuevo León with 23.1.